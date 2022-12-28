Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DCM37 BIZ-LD TELECOM-SERVICE QUALITY DoT dials telcos on call drops, service quality issues; discusses interventions, measures needed New Delhi: The telecom department on Wednesday met operators to discuss rising instances of call drops and service quality-related issues, as it deliberated on policy interventions that can be considered for improving call quality.

DEL72 BIZ-LD-INDIA-AUSTRALIA FTA Indo-Australia trade pact to come into force from Thursday, over 6000 products to get free access New Delhi: The interim free trade agreement between India and Australia will come into force on Thursday, providing duty-free access to thousands of domestic goods such as textiles, and leather in the Australian market.

DEL53 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in range-bound trade Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in a range-bound trade on Wednesday due to profit taking by investors after two straight days of gains amid mixed global trends and foreign fund outflows.

DEL39 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises 7 paise to end at 82.80 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee gained 7 paise to close at 82.80 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as softening crude oil prices in the global markets boosted the local currency.

DEL45 AVI-SCINDIA-INTERVIEW Civil aviation sector witnessing strong V-shaped recovery; domestic passenger growth will continue: Scindia New Delhi: The country's civil aviation sector is witnessing a very strong V-shaped recovery with encouraging domestic passenger numbers, and the growth will continue in the coming years, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

DCM14 BIZ-AMBANI-RELIANCE Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani, who took over the reins of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after the sudden demise of his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani, completes 20 years at the helm during which the company saw a 17-fold jump in revenues, 20-times surge in profit and has become a global conglomerate.

DCM38 BIZ-AIRTEL Airtel plans Rs 27,000-28,000 cr capex for network, no premium pricing for 5G New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has plans to invest Rs 27,000-28,000 crore in telecom network with a focus on 5G rollout, a company official said on Wednesday.

DCM30 BIZ-YEAR-FPI FPIs dump Indian shares with record net outflow of Rs 1.2 lakh cr in 2022; Revival expected in 2023 New Delhi: After three consecutive years of infusing huge funds, foreign portfolio investors retreated from the Indian equity markets in a big way in 2022 with the highest-ever yearly net outflow of nearly Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

DCM4 BIZ-YEAR-SOCIAL MEDIA From IT rule tweaks to Thanos' snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in #2022 New Delhi: Many spend a good part of their day on social media but what has become an integral part of one's lives went through future-altering twists and turns through the year.

DEL54 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 5; silver sheds Rs 332 New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 5 to Rs 55,124 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a fall in precious metal prices in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)