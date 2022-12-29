Left Menu

Indian PSU WAPCOS top amongst Consulting Services Firm category in ADB report

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its report released on annual procurement, ranked Indian-PSU company WAPCOS as top amongst consulting services firms in water and other infrastructure sectors, with the highest sanctioned financed amount.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its report released on annual procurement, ranked Indian-PSU company WAPCOS as top amongst consulting services firms in water and other infrastructure sectors, with the highest sanctioned financed amount. In another report on its members' Fact Sheet - 2022 released by the ADB, WAPCOS figured amongst the Top 3 consultants from India involved in consulting services contracts under ADB loan, grant, and technical assistance projects in energy, transport and water, and other urban infrastructure sectors.

WAPCOS is a leading technology-driven consultancy, engineering, and procurement and construction (EPC) organization in the fields of water resources, power, and infrastructure development. The company has successfully completed/ongoing consultancy assignments in more than 51 countries covering Asia, Africa, CIS, Pacific Islands, and South America. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

