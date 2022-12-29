Left Menu

European shares slip as COVID surge in China weighs

European shares slipped on Thursday in thin holiday trading, as the market neared the end of a rough year where it struggled with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of an economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks. The region-wide STOXX 600 fell 0.4%.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 14:04 IST
European shares slipped on Thursday in thin holiday trading, as the market neared the end of a rough year where it struggled with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of an economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks.

The region-wide STOXX 600 fell 0.4%. For the year so far, it is down 12.8%. After a brief jump this week, global markets are nervous about Beijing's move to further relax COVID curbs as surging infections in China dimmed hopes of a swift recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH and Richemont weighed on the European index in early trading. Energy stocks fell 0.6%, while miners dipped 0.3%, tracking weakness in commodity prices.

Consumer staples such as Nestle and L'Oreal SA fell 1.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Novartis AG slipped 0.5% after the Swiss drugmaker said it will pay $245 million to resolve civil litigation accusing the company of trying to delay the launch in the U.S of generic versions of the Exforge blood pressure treatment.

