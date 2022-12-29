Left Menu

Red hot axle halts Jalna-CSMT Janshatabdi Express for 2 hours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:50 IST
Red hot axle halts Jalna-CSMT Janshatabdi Express for 2 hours
  • Country:
  • India

Railway authorities halted a Mumbai-bound Janshatabdi Express at Manmad station for about two hours on Thursday after the axle of a coach overheated and turned red.

According to Central Railway officials, the train was detained over the “hot axle” between 11.05 am and 1.05 am for the replacement of the coach.

In “hot axle”, the temperature of the bogie axle increases turning it red and it is considered unsafe to ply, according to railway officials.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said that the red hot axle was detected in one of the bogies when the train reached Manmad junction in Nashik district.

The coach was detached and replaced, he said.After the replacement of the coach, the train resumed its journey to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 1.05 pm, he said.

The Central Railway runs a Janshatabdi Express between Jalna in Marathwada and CSMT every day. It departs from Jalna at 8.30 am and reaches CSMT at 4.20 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022