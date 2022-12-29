Trade pact with Oz will be beneficial: SIMA
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement is a stimulant to growth of Indian textiles and clothing sectors, according to Southern India Mills Association (SIMA). The pact is expected to benefit a whole gamut of products and services and commercial relations between the two nations, SIMA chairman Ravi Sam said in a statement on Thursday. The labour-intensive textiles and clothing industry would benefit from this agreement, he said.
