Trade pact with Oz will be beneficial: SIMA

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement is a stimulant to growth of Indian textiles and clothing sectors, according to Southern India Mills Association (SIMA). The pact is expected to benefit a whole gamut of products and services and commercial relations between the two nations, SIMA chairman Ravi Sam said in a statement on Thursday. The labour-intensive textiles and clothing industry would benefit from this agreement, he said.

