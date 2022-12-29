Left Menu

TCPL acquires 23 pc additional stake in South Africa-based Joekels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:40 IST
TCPL acquires 23 pc additional stake in South Africa-based Joekels
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG firm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday said it has acquired 23.3 per cent additional shares of South Africa-based Joekels Tea Packers for Rs 43.65 crore through a step-down subsidiary.

Tata Consumer Products Overseas Holdings Ltd (TCP Overseas) -- a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company through Tata Consumer Products UK Group -- ''has decided to purchase 23.3 per cent of the share capital of Joekels Tea Packers, Republic of South Africa from its Joint-Venture partners,'' said a regulatory filing.

This is as per the terms of the share purchase agreement and the shareholders' agreement, finalised and executed, amongst TCP Overseas, Joekels and the JV Partners, it added. Over the cost of the acquisition of the stake, the Tata group FMCG arm said it is for a consideration value of Rs 43.65 crore plus the adjustment amount.

As a result of the acquisition, the ''holding of TCP Overseas in Joekels will increase from 51.7 per cent to 75 per cent'' of the equity share capital. The remaining 25 per cent stake is held by the joint venture partners, the regulatory filing added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022