Left Menu

Traffic chaos likely as Ashram Flyover to be shut from Jan 1: Police

From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover, the traffic police said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:12 IST
Traffic chaos likely as Ashram Flyover to be shut from Jan 1: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic movement is likely to be impacted as authorities have decided to shut the Ashram Flyover for 45 days from January 1 for the construction of a connecting road, police said on Friday. The move is likely to impact the movement of traffic coming from the Outer Ring Road, both side of the carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND flyover and Mathura Road and Noida, they said.

During this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the underside of the flyover will be operational, the Traffic police said. ''From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover,'' the traffic police said in a statement. It also advised people to park only at designated places and plan journeys to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations or airports well in advance.

''The movement of traffic may be restricted and diverted accordingly from the roads and stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND flyover and Mathura Road,'' the statement informed. The Traffic Police also suggested alternate routes to people. Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan, and commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS, it said.

''Commuters coming from Chirag Delhi and IT side are advised to follow Ring Road for Noida. Commuters coming from Akshardham and Noida side are advised to follow Sarai Kale Khan, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road for AIMS and Dhaula Kuan,'' the statement read.

Commuters coming from AIIMS and New Delhi side have been advised to follow Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Those coming from the AIIMS and Chirag Delhi side, police have advised them to take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24.

''Commuters coming from AIIMS, Moolchand, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are advised to follow Captain Gaur Marg for Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur,'' they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022