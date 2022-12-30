Left Menu

Haryana Roadways honours driver, conductor who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:21 IST
Haryana Roadways honours driver, conductor who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Roadways on Friday honoured its driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant get out of his luxury car after it crashed into a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The state government is also likely to honour the two, according to sources.

''We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield in our office when they returned to Panipat,'' Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told PTI over phone.

He said Kumar saw the car slamming into the road divider after which he along with his conductor stopped and ran over to help.

Jangra also said both the driver and conductor presented an example of humanity.

The bus, which was headed to Panipat, started from Haridwar at 4:25 am and reached the accident spot about an hour later, he said.

The driver and the conductor told us that minutes after they pulled Pant out of the car, it turned into a ball of fire, he added.

Sources said the state government was also likely to honour Sushil and Paramjeet in the coming days.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said both Kumar and Paramjeet presented an example of humanity and provided immediate help to Pant.

Pant, India's star cricketer, had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into the road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is stable following the accident in Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said.

The car was completely charred and reduced to a mangled heap.

Principal Secretary (Transport), Haryana, Navdeep Virk also lauded Kumar and Paramjeet.

''Exemplary conduct and presence of mind by Haryana Roadways Driver Sushil and Conductor Paramjeet from Panipat Depot, who were the first at @RishabhPant17 accident site and helped him,'' Virk said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022