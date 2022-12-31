Left Menu

Rhino chases tourist jeeps inside Kaziranga National Park

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-12-2022 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists in three jeeps had a miraculous escape when an adult rhino charged at the safari vehicles inside the Kaziranga National Park on Saturday, officials said.

The rhino came chasing the vehicles inside Bagori range of the Park and brushed against the tyres of the rear jeep.

There was no report of any injury among the tourists.

The mark of the rhino's teeth was later seen on the rear tyre of jeep and the authorities suspect that the animal must have received injuries in the mouth due to which it veered around and retreated into the nearby grasslands.

The family of Utpal Bordoloi from Duliajan was in the last vehicle and his daughter Sneha Bordoloi captured the entire chase in a video that has gone viral.

The tourists in the three jeeps were heard screaming in fright and urging the drivers to speed up.

The tourists later said that the drivers displayed immense patience and drove them to safety, thus averting a major mishap.

