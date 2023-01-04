Left Menu

Stellantis joins forces with U.S. firm Archer to build air taxis

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 22:00 IST
Car maker Stellantis will help build Archer Aviation's electric aircraft Midnight eVTOL and increase its stake in the U.S. company, the two firms said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The group, created from the merger of Fiat Chrysler with France's PSA, will provide up to $150 million in equity capital in 2023 and 2024, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, the statement said.

The vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which can carry four passengers and a pilot with a range of 100 miles (161 km), will be manufactured in Covington, Georgia, from 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

