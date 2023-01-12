Marketing Trends With The Potential To Make Waves In 2023

There is no doubt that businesses are starting 2023 facing a barrage of obstacles and challenges. Globally, costs are rising, the future is uncertain due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and many countries and companies are still on the road to recovery after the pandemic. Marketing has the power to put brands on the map, boost sales and expand client bases. Optimizing ROI has never been more important. In this guide, we'll analyze and outline key marketing trends that have the potential to make waves in 2023.

Interactive content

Interactive content offers a brilliant opportunity for marketers and business owners to access and gather information from customers and prospective clients. In recent years, tougher rules and laws around data protection and third-party cookies have come into force, making it more difficult for companies to collect and use data. Interactive content, such as quizzes, polls, and surveys, offer a legitimate means of accessing data and customer insights and getting to know clients, followers, and web users better. This type of content is engaging, and it makes the experience of visiting a website or scrolling through social media more fun and memorable.

One of the main advantages of interactive content is that you can use it in a range of different ways to achieve diverse objectives and goals. From gauging opinions about specific products, themes, or designs to getting opinions on the latest news headlines or consumer trends, you can utilize surveys, games, demos, presentations, videos, and quizzes to get to know customers, test products, ideas, and suggestions and get insight into broader trends and patterns of behavior.

Studies show that interactive content attracts almost 30% more views than static content. During the pandemic, there was a surge in the demand for interactive content, with a 94% increase in consumer engagement compared to static content.

Using data to influence decisions

There are multiple benefits to collecting and analyzing data. Today, marketers, app developers, web designers, market researchers, product developers, and sales teams have access to huge amounts of data, which they can use to make well-informed decisions. Data eliminates the risks associated with guesswork and it helps to enhance the quality of products and services and provide customers with superior experiences.

Utilizing data within the world of app development is an excellent example. New apps are developed and made available every day and the marketplace is becoming increasingly crowded. Having access to data enables developers, marketing teams, and business owners to gain an advantage in a saturated market.

Apps are not a new development, but statistics suggest that around half of businesses and organizations don't currently use an app as part of their marketing strategy. If you run a company, and you don't have an app, it's beneficial to do some research and learn about the advantages. Take a look at an app development price guide and get some quotes and think about how your business could capitalize on offering customers access to an app. Apps often simplify ordering and buying processes, you can add features to enhance user experience and they facilitate convenience and speed. Apps also occupy a prime slice of screen real estate on phones and tablets. The average smartphone user in the US spent over 7 hours per day on their phone in 2022.

Live streaming

The pandemic initiated a shift towards virtual events and live streaming. For many years, live streaming has been a feature of gaming, but it has emerged as a very powerful marketing tool. People have returned to work and they are going out to socialize again, but the demand for virtual meetings and events remains high and people are more interested in streaming via social media platforms and channels. Marketers can use tools and features like Instagram Stories and Live Rooms to connect with consumers in different ways, build relationships and encourage engagement through convenient, easily accessible channels. Screen time is increasing and many people like to use their phones or tablets to learn, play, make friends and have fun. Live streaming can take multiple forms, from enabling virtual guests to attend events to hosting a focus group to get to know customers better.

Influencer marketing

Influencer marketing hit the big time in 2022. In 2023, it is expected to grow, with more and more brands teaming up with social media influencers, industry experts, and celebrities to promote products and services. Partnering with influencers is beneficial for companies looking to raise brand awareness and increase sales. As well as connecting with existing followers and customers, brands can also leverage the popularity of influencers and tap into their follower base to attract new followers, buyers or clients.

It's understandable to assume that influencer marketing is only accessible to large corporations with substantial marketing budgets. This may be the case for the highest-paid influencers and celebrities, but there are ways to capitalize on influencer campaigns without blowing the budget. Using micro-influencers has become more common. In 2022, more than 56% of marketing teams that used influencer marketing worked with micro-influencers with a follower base of around 3,000 to 100,000.

Purpose-driven marketing

Purpose-driven marketing is all about promoting a brand by sharing its values and shining a spotlight on its role in championing social and environmental initiatives and policies. Purpose-driven marketing is increasingly impactful because consumers are more aware of the decisions they make than ever. A 2022 survey revealed that over 80% of consumers prefer to buy from brands that share their values. Shoppers are spending more time researching businesses and they want to get to know them.

As a company owner, it's beneficial to utilize marketing methods and platforms to communicate with existing and prospective customers and tell them about your brand. Tell them your backstory, talk about the projects, charities, or initiatives you support, and encourage interaction. Ask your employees and customers to share ideas about schemes or organizations you can partner with or donate to and find out more about what matters most to them. Try to be original when conjuring up ideas to support projects. Examples include choosing a charity to donate profits to each month, organizing fundraising events, planting trees, running community initiatives, and providing products or services to people in need.

Short-form video

Marketers have been using video content to engage with audiences and attract attention for several years, but in 2023, there will be a shift toward short-form video. Short-form video is quicker, easier, and less expensive to create than longer, more detailed clips and it's also proven to be a hit with consumers, particularly those who spend a lot of time on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram. Reels, stories, and TikTok videos are easy to digest, they attract a lot of shares and they require less investment on the part of the viewer.

Short-form videos can be beneficial for a wide range of brands and organizations that sell products, services, and experiences. From virtual hotel and resort tours and visual restaurant menu guides to clothing collections and beauty demonstrations, there's scope to showcase products using stunning graphics and soundtracks.

Customer service and support through social media

Customer service is one of the most influential factors for consumers when choosing brands to buy from or businesses to work with or hire. Bad customer service is the top reason why people leave negative reviews and it can put customers off even if the product or service is exceptional. Business owners are aware of the power of online reviews and word of mouth. Improving customer service and support is a priority for many. Over 90% of people now read reviews before contacting a company or purchasing a product.

In 2023, more businesses are expected to use social media as a support channel for customers. Options including direct messages, chat, and responding to questions and comments on posts offers a quick, easy and affordable way to communicate with customers and prospective clients and address queries. It can also help brands to reach new audiences and enhance user experience. Brands that are active on social media will be able to reply promptly, providing customers with the help or advice they need.

Another key benefit of using social media as a customer service tool is the opportunity to cater to evolving preferences and consumer trends. A HubSpot poll showed that 1 in 5 Gen Z social media users accessed support via direct messages during a 3-month period in 2022. As well as responding to problems and questions and helping people to make decisions, social media support channels can also help brands to strengthen connections with existing and new customers.

Many businesses across the world are starting 2023 with a mixture of excitement and apprehension. It's not an easy time for companies amid rising costs and global economic instability and uncertainty. Marketing can be incredibly influential. Effective campaigns help brands to connect with new audiences, boost customer retention, boost sales and improve ROI. To succeed, it's beneficial to adapt and evolve and capitalize on new trends that solve problems, address pain points, enhance user experience and customer service and provide superior products and services.

