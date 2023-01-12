Equiniti India (EQ India) appoints Vijayaraj Palaniraj as Talent Acquisition Head

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI/PNN): Equiniti India (EQ India), the India offshore arm of UK-headquartered shareholder management fintech company, EQ, has announced the appointment of Vijayaraj Palaniraj to lead Talent Acquisition in India. In his new role Vijayaraj will accelerate talent acquisition enabling EQ India's growth across the company's diverse business units. Vijayaraj brings over 14 years of experience and over the course of his career he has been involved in strategizing and implementing talent acquisition initiatives with enthusiasm and innovative ideas. He has vast experience in handling Human Resource activities not limited to IT Recruitment (Product & Service) but has also undertaken Campus/Leadership Hiring, building new technology groups, practices, and employer branding. Prior to his current position, he worked with Ivy Mobility, Qube Cinema and KLA-Tencor in Chennai.

Commenting on his appointment, Anand Ramakrishnan, MD, Equiniti India said, I am excited to welcome Vijay to EQ India. EQ India is on a high growth trajectory and hence needs expertise in attracting the right talent. Vijay, with his diverse experience brings with him the very skills that EQ India needs. Equiniti (EQ) is the UK-headquartered shareholder management fintech company with market leadership in UK and USA. EQ India is the offshore Global Captive of EQ. EQ India's service expertise includes Business Operations, Technology, Global Finance, Global Marketing, HR and Payroll.

EQ India is the offshore arm of the EQ (Equiniti) Group and is leading market position and longstanding working relationships with 70% of the FTSE 100. Established as the Global Capability Centre of EQ, Equiniti India (EQ India) specialises in cutting edge technologies and processes to deliver the best experience for its customers in the fastest growing geography within the group. With 20% of its global employee base in India, EQ India is well positioned to offer business centric process delivery Today, they provide a broad range of outsourced administration, payments management, software solutions and advisory services across a number of sectors including; central and local public services, pension schemes, banking and financial services, large and medium enterprises and listed companies.

