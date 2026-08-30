Tennis-Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 08:11 IST
Tennis-Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title

France's Diane Parry stayed resilient ​to defeat Belgian second ​seed Elise Mertens ‌6-4 0-6 ​6-3 in the Monterrey Open final on Saturday, securing her maiden WTA singles ‌title in her final tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open. Parry, 23, took control of the match early at the WTA 500 ‌event, racing to a 4-1 lead in the opening ‌set before 30-year-old Mertens stormed back to level. Parry won the next game and then broke Mertens to take the first set 6-4.

But ⁠a dominant ​Mertens emerged ⁠for the second set as the Belgian won six straight games, breaking ⁠her opponent three times. Parry took a medical timeout while down ​5-0 in the second set but returned to the ⁠match. The Frenchwoman found her momentum again in the deciding set, taking a ⁠commanding ​5-1 lead before the Belgian started inching her way back, winning back-to-back games. But a resilient Parry served ⁠out the set 6-3 to win her first Tour-level singles title ⁠in just ⁠over two and half hours.

Parry will face Swiss Viktorija Golubic at the U.S. Open on Monday.

TRENDING

1
Iceland starts counting EU talks referendum; 'no' votes move ahead in close contest

Iceland starts counting EU talks referendum; 'no' votes move ahead in close ...

Global
2
Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 734, disaster authority says

Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 734, disaster authority says

Global
3
China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide

China identifies countries of 261 foreigners missing in Himalayan mudslide

Global
4
South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in cabinet reshuffle

South Korea names veteran technocrat Lee Hyoung-il as new finance chief in c...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI Save Global Growth? IMF Warns Climate, Aging and Fragmentation Are Raising the Stakes

Asia-Pacific Tourism Rebounds, but Can Better Connectivity Protect Its $3.2 Trillion Future?

More Jobs, Wider Pay Gaps: China’s Open Data Economy Brings Growth with New Inequality

Can China Turn Its Border Counties into Green and Inclusive Gateways to the Greater Mekong?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026