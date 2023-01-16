Left Menu

Vaishno Devi, Amarnath facing risk of environmental disaster: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the government for its recklessness in not limiting number of pilgrims and extending roads in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that Amarnath and Vaishno Devi can face a Joshimath-like situation.Joshimath is just the tip of the iceberg.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:36 IST
Vaishno Devi, Amarnath facing risk of environmental disaster: Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the government for its ''recklessness'' in not limiting number of pilgrims and extending roads in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that Amarnath and Vaishno Devi can face a Joshimath-like situation.

"Joshimath is just the tip of the iceberg. In similar ecologically fragile states like J&K, Shri Amarnath & Vaishno Devi are environmental disasters in waiting. GOIs sheer recklessness to not limit the number of pilgrims & extend roads right into these spots will cause havoc," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

The former chief minister said the destruction due to land subsidence in Joshimath has not served as a wake-up call for the government.

"Sadly the destruction that sank Joshimath hasn't served as a wake up call for GOI. They lack vision & can only flare communal tensions to divert public attention from their failures," she charged. Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023