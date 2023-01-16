MP: School principal killed in car accident in Ujjain

A 60-year-old school principal died after her car rammed into a tree when she was driving to Ujjain from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Dhatrvada village around 8.30 am, an official said.

Rekha Pillai, the principal of DPS Ujjain, was driving from Indore to Ujjain, when her car hit a tree injuring her grievously, Ujjain district's superintendent of police (SP) Satyendra Shukla said.

She was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared dead by doctors, he said.

Pillai had been working with DPS Ujjain for the last four to five years and the police have informed her family, the SP added.

