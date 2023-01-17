India notifies it will support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan - Bloomberg News
17-01-2023
India has formally notified that it would support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Sri Lanka has said it is confident of reaching an IMF board approval for loan in the first quarter of 2023.
