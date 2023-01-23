Left Menu

Ryanair flight lands safely in Athens after bomb scare

PTI | Athens | Updated: 23-01-2023 02:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 02:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Ryanair)
A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, arrived safely at Athens International Airport on Sunday after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard.

The plane and the passengers were searched and no bomb was found, police said in a statement.

The flight operated by Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of low-cost carrier Ryanair, arrived at the airport in Greece's capital at 5:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT) after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters.

Its scheduled arrival was 3:25 p.m., but the Boeing 737-800 plane left Poland just over two hours late, flight tracking data show.

The search for an explosive device, which lasted over an hour, turned up nothing. The airline has not made a statement and airport authorities did not respond to inquiries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

