Bharat Biotech recalls a batch of ChiroRaba Vaccine over theft during shipment

Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has voluntarily recalled a particular batch of the ChiroRaba Vaccine. Chirorab Vaccine is administered to people who are at higher risk of coming into contact with rabies.

"We have issued a voluntary product recall of a specific batch of Chiroraba with batch number 4188," the biotechnology company said in a statement on Monday. "We are undertaking this voluntary action in accordance with the Principle of Abundant Precaution, keeping patient safety and the public interest in mind," it added.

It said the action was necessary due to the theft of the vaccine from the shipping services provider in Karnataka. "In accordance with company and regulatory requirements, batch #4188 was fully tested and released. While only part of the shipment was stolen, for which cold chain storage conditions are unknown, the action to recall the entire batch has been initiated," it said.

The company has now requested that vaccines from the same batch not be sold and returned to the company. Healthcare providers are also asked not to administer the vaccines from the same batch. (ANI)

