Left Menu

Bharat Biotech recalls a batch of ChiroRaba Vaccine over theft during shipment

Chirorab Vaccine is administered to people who are at higher risk of coming in contact with rabies.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:27 IST
Bharat Biotech recalls a batch of ChiroRaba Vaccine over theft during shipment
Image: Twitter/Bharat Biotech. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has voluntarily recalled a particular batch of the ChiroRaba Vaccine. Chirorab Vaccine is administered to people who are at higher risk of coming into contact with rabies.

"We have issued a voluntary product recall of a specific batch of Chiroraba with batch number 4188," the biotechnology company said in a statement on Monday. "We are undertaking this voluntary action in accordance with the Principle of Abundant Precaution, keeping patient safety and the public interest in mind," it added.

It said the action was necessary due to the theft of the vaccine from the shipping services provider in Karnataka. "In accordance with company and regulatory requirements, batch #4188 was fully tested and released. While only part of the shipment was stolen, for which cold chain storage conditions are unknown, the action to recall the entire batch has been initiated," it said.

The company has now requested that vaccines from the same batch not be sold and returned to the company. Healthcare providers are also asked not to administer the vaccines from the same batch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023