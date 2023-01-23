Euro zone bond yields rise after hawkish jolt from ECB

Euro zone government bond yields rose for a third day on Monday after European Central Bank (ECB) officials said over the weekend they expect interest rates to climb considerably higher. Bond yields in the single-currency area have fallen sharply since the start of the year, as lower global energy prices and a resulting slowdown in inflation have cheered investors and spurred bets that central banks may soon slow the pace of their interest rate increases.

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot pushed back against those expectations on Sunday, saying he expects the central bank's main interest rate to rise 50 basis points (bps) in both February and March and to keep climbing after that. Knot's fellow policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Friday he expects at least two interest-rate increases of 50 bps each in the first half of this year.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the ECB, is due to speak in Germany on Monday after markets close. Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 2 bps on Monday at 2.19%, having risen more than 11 bps on Friday after other ECB officials made similarly hawkish comments late last week. It remained well off the 11-year high of 2.569% touched on Jan. 2, however.

The yield on Germany's 2-year bond, which is sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations, was 1 bp higher at 2.582%. It rose 6 bps on both Thursday and Friday. Peter Schaffrik, chief European macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said the ECB policymakers' comments were typical governing council politics, whereby the "hawks" and "doves" put forward opposing cases in the media.

He added: "It's relatively quiet because much of Asia's out for Chinese New Year." Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 5 bps to 4.021%, having jumped more than 20 bps on Friday - its largest one-day rise in a month.

That caused the closely-watched spread between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields to widen to 182 bps, up from last week's 8-month low of 164 bps. Financial markets currently expect the ECB's main interest rate to peak around 3.3% in July, from 2% currently, according to forward interest rate swaps. Traders think the ECB will raise rates by 50 bps at its next meeting on Feb. 2, although are less sure about the March 16 decision.

The latest purchasing manager index (PMI) surveys, due on Tuesday, should give investors a sense of the health of the euro zone economy this week. A number of large investment banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, have recently upped their forecasts for euro zone growth, while others, such as ING and UBS, now expect a stronger currency as well.

ABN AMRO said on Monday that even with lower energy prices, inflation was a problem and monetary policy would have to remain "exceptionally tight", at least in the earlier part of 2023. But its team of economists said there are bright spots.

"Given this, the expected rise in unemployment, combined with the fact that households are still adjusting to the existing real income shock, we do still expect a European recession this year – just one that is shallower than we previously expected," economists led by senior eurozone economist Aline Schuiling said.

