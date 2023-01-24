Artemis Hospital Installs CUVIS Joint Robotic System for Total Knee Replacement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 600-bed Artemis Hospital in Gurugram has become one of the very few hospitals in Delhi-NCR to install the state-of-the-art CUVIS Joint Robotic System for knee replacement surgery. The robotic technology from US-based Meril Life offers immense benefits for arthroplastic surgeries, compared to conventional methods, according to Artemis Hospital experts. These include pre-planning of surgery through personalized 3D CT imaging of bones, flexibility to change plans with a range of cutting options, sub-millimeter dimensional accuracy, and enhanced safety with bone-movement monitoring.

For patients, the advanced robotic system leads to better outcomes through more accurate implant placement, reduced risk of infection and injury, quicker recovery and less pain, and early discharge from the hospital. It offers the potential for better long-term function of the knee joint and enhanced implant survivorship and longevity. In knee replacement surgery, the arthritic portion of the knee is removed and replaced by an artificial joint that forms the new surfaces of the knee joint. During Cuvis Joint Robot total knee replacement, surgeons use CT scans to build a 3D model of the patient's knee. With that virtual model as a guide, they then use the robotic arm to make accurate bone cuts and insert the knee components precisely.

Dr IPS Oberoi, Chairperson, Orthopaedics Program & Chief - Robotic Joint Replacement and Arthroscopy Surgery, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said that performing knee replacement surgery with the robotic system offers significant advantages. "The precision with which the implant is put in the knee joint is much superior to the traditional method, even for severely damaged knees. In fact, the patient can walk within a couple of days after surgery. The robotic procedure is particularly suited for cardiac patients, as both knees can be operated upon at the same time, with fewer chances of complications. Knee implanted with robotic technology works well for 30 to 35 years, providing a life-long, carefree solution," he said. Dr IPS Oberoi added, "Such advanced robotic solutions have not arrived a moment too soon. Young knee arthritis is becoming a big concern today in India, with knee problems of older people increasingly afflicting those aged 45-50 years. Chronic Knee pain is a commonly seen complaint now due to conditions like arthritis, gout and infections or injuries. Because of long years of neglect and apathy towards knee problems, more and more people are being advised knee replacement surgery. Robotic surgery is a boon to such patients, with much better outcomes and quality of life."

Apart from Dr IPS Oberoi, the team of doctors from Artemis Hospital present at the inauguration of the CUVIS Joint Robotic System included names like Dr Sanjay Sarup, Head Orthopedics (Unit II) & Chief pediatric Orthopedics & Spine surgery; Dr Prof.) Ravi Sauhta, Chief & HOD Orthopedics & Joint Replacement (Unit VI); Dr Ramkinkar Jha, Chief & Unit Head Orthopedics (unit III); Dr Devendra S. Solanki, Head Orthopaedics (Unit I), and Dr Sandeep Chauhan, Head Orthopaedics (Unit III). Artemis Hospital, established in 2007, spread across 9 acres, is a 600 plus bed; state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital located in Gurugram, India. Artemis Hospital is the first JCI and NABH accredited hospital in Gurugram. Designed as one of the most advanced hospitals in India, Artemis provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical & surgical interventions, comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services. Artemis has put modern technology in the hands of renowned doctors from across the country and abroad to set new standards in healthcare. The medical practices and procedures followed in the hospital are research-oriented and benchmarked against the best in the world. A top-notch service, in a warm, open patient-centric environment, clubbed with affordability, has made it one of the most revered hospitals in the country.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)