Rescue efforts under way for 22 crew members on capsized cargo ship

Rescue efforts were under way on Wednesday for 22 crew members of a cargo ship that capsized off Nagasaki, western Japan, media said.

The crew of the Hong Kong-registered vessel, who are Chinese and Myanmar nationals, had transferred to lifeboats, TBS television said, with Japanese Coast Guard ships heading to the area and nearby vessels also offering assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)