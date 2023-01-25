Rescue efforts under way for 22 crew members on capsized cargo ship
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 05:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 05:29 IST
Rescue efforts were under way on Wednesday for 22 crew members of a cargo ship that capsized off Nagasaki, western Japan, media said.
The crew of the Hong Kong-registered vessel, who are Chinese and Myanmar nationals, had transferred to lifeboats, TBS television said, with Japanese Coast Guard ships heading to the area and nearby vessels also offering assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. plans to create Marine Littoral Regiment in Japan's Okinawa -Yomiuri
U.S. wants to deploy missile-armed Marines along Japan's Okinawa islands -Yomiuri
U.S. wants to deploy missile-armed Marines along Japan's Okinawa islands -Yomiuri
British minister met Hong Kong tycoon Lai's legal team - Downing Street
Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher ask to meet UK PM