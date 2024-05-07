CBI Probes Alleged Scams in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission Project

The CBI has registered an FIR in the centrally-funded Jal Jeevan Mission scheme scam case in Rajasthan in which Jaipur-based contractors used fake completion certificates purportedly issued by IRCON to bag tenders from Public Health Engineering Department of the state, officials said Tuesday. The agency has booked executive engineer of Rajasthan's Public Health Engineering Department Vishal Saxena and proprietors of Shree Shyam Tubewell and Shri Ganpati Tubewell Padamchand Jain and Mahesh Mittal respectively for alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating among others, they said.

The CBI action came after the conclusion of an eight-month-long preliminary enquiry registered in August last year, they said.

The findings of the probe indicated showed that Shri Ganpati Tubewell and Shree Shya Tubewell submitted five completion certificates along with letter of award issued by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) along with their bid documents for get contracts under Jal Jeevan Mission.

When Additional Chief Engineer of PHED sought to verify the certificates issued to Shri Ganpati Tubewell and Shree Shyam Tubewell IRCON Bengaluru office declared them forged, the officials said. It is alleged that Saxena was asked to verify the completion certificates issued to the two companies. The officer visited various locations in Kerala and submitted in his report that work shown in the completion certificates was done by the companies for IRCON.

The claims were allegedly found to be false, they said.

