BRIEF-U.S. DOT Is In Initial Phase Of Investigation Into Southwest Airlines' Holiday Debacle - Spokesperson

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT IS IN INITIAL PHASE OF RIGOROUS & COMPREHENSIVE INVESTIGATION INTO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' HOLIDAY DEBACLE - SPOKESPERSON

* U.S. DOT SAYS MADE CLEAR TO SOUTHWEST MUST PROVIDE TIMELY REFUNDS, REIMBURSEMENTS; WILL HOLD SOUTHWEST ACCOUNTABLE IF IT FAILS TO DO SO * U.S. DOT PROBING WHETHER SOUTHWEST EXECUTIVES ENGAGED IN UNREALISTIC SCHEDULING OF FLIGHTS - SPOKESPERSON

