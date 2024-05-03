Tragic Loss: Young Student Passes Away at School

Left Menu

An 11-year-old student of a residential school died allegedly during physical activity on school ground in Jharkhands Ramgarh district on Friday morning, an official said. Ramgarh sub-divisional officer SDO, Ashish Gangwar, told PTI that a probe order has been issued into the death of a class-5 student, identified as Aryan Kumar.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:32 IST
An 11-year-old student of a residential school died allegedly during physical activity on school ground in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday morning, an official said. Ramgarh sub-divisional officer (SDO), Ashish Gangwar, told PTI that a probe order has been issued into the death of a class-5 student, identified as Aryan Kumar. ''The probe panel will be headed by District Superintendent of Education (DSE), Ramgarh, Sanjit Kumar,'' he said. The incident happened at Radha Govind Residential School in Jara Basti of the district when the student came to the school ground to take part in routine physical activity. ''The student, who hailed from Basantpur under Mandu block of the district, suddenly fell on the ground during the activity. He was taken to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,'' said BN Sah, chairman of the institution. In view of severe heatwave conditions in parts of Jharkhand, the state government has suspended classes from kindergarten to class-8 across the state till further notice. The DSE said that the residential schools have been exempted from the government order for suspension of classes. ''We have taken the issue of death seriously and necessary action will be taken after the probe,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

