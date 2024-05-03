Russia says it is building observation posts on Kuril Islands
Russia is establishing observation posts on the Kuril Islands, a territory that Japan calls the Northern Territories and claims as its own, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
