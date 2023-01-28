UK airline Flybe put in administration, cancels scheduled flights
Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday. Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday.
Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said. Paul Smith, consumer director at the country's Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement, "Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."
Flybe was trying to revive after collapsing in March 2020 on a plunge in demand due to COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Smith
- Mike Pink
- Britain
- British
- Flybe
- Civil Aviation Authority
- David Pike
ALSO READ
China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong urges British gov't to stop Hong Kong report
China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong urges British gov't to stop Hong Kong report
Britain's inflation plan will help grow economy -finance minister
TIMELINE-Iran and Britain's history of strained relations
TIMELINE-Iran and Britain's history of strained relations