IMF board approves $4.7 bln support program for Bangladesh
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday approved a $4.7-billion support program for Bangladesh, the fund said in a statement.
The funding includes $3.3 billion under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility and $1.4 Billion under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility, it said.
