EXCLUSIVE-Many airlines will not meet U.S. 5G upgrade deadline -IATA
The world's biggest airline trade body warned many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference and warned it could impact the summer international travel season.
International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh said in a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seen by Reuters that many operators will not make retrofit deadlines "owing to supply chain issues, certification delays, and unavoidable logistical challenges."
The letter added "it is critical that we acknowledge and accept that fact and move collectively to change our approach to this issue now, before many carriers are unable to continue to serve the U.S. market during the peak summer travel season."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen
Moscow sees no prospects for U.S.-Russia meeting on New START treaty - agencies
Tennis-'Disgrace' if Djokovic not allowed to enter U.S. and compete, says Haas
Russia says no date set for talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Treasury's Yellen says IRS needs to be 'completely redone'; Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers preparing plan to avert debt-ceiling crisis and more