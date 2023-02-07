Maha: Ferry service between Navi Mumbai and Gateway of India flagged off

Left Menu

Maharashtra Ports Minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday flagged off a ferry service between Belapur in Navi Mumbai and the Gateway of India in Mumbai, giving commuters another transport option. The fares are less than what taxis charge for a road journey between Belapur and Colaba, where Gateway of India is located.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 13:36 IST
Maharashtra Ports Minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday flagged off a ferry service between Belapur in Navi Mumbai and the Gateway of India in Mumbai, giving commuters another transport option. The ferry will cover the distance in an hour, he said. The lower deck of the ferry can accommodate 140 people, while 60 people can use the upper deck at a time. The fare is Rs 250 per seat on the lower deck and Rs 350 a seat on the other deck. The fares are less than what taxis charge for a road journey between Belapur and Colaba, where Gateway of India is located. The service, which has been launched on an experimental basis, will go a long way in meeting the needs of the people who travel to Mumbai for work and vice versa, said the minister. The timings and commuters' requirements will be reviewed from time to time, including the introduction of the monthly passes when more people start using the service, he said.

