PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 9

- UK regulator deals blow to Microsoft's $75 billion Activision deal - Bayer appoints Roche veteran Anderson as chief executive

- Rothschilds talk to wealthy French families on taking stakes in investment bank - Hermes wins landmark lawsuit over 'MetaBirkin' NFTs

Overview - British regulator Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft Corp's $75 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard would harm competition for UK gamers, and proposed the sell-off of the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise in provisional findings that jeopardise the landmark deal.

- Bayer has appointed Roche's former head of pharmaceuticals Bill Anderson as its chief executive officer as the German conglomerate grapples with growing criticism from shareholders. - The Rothschild family is in talks with some of France's wealthiest families, including the Peugeot and Dassault families, to help buy out minority shareholders in its Franco-British investment bank Rothschild & Co and take it private.

- A New York jury ordered an artist who sold non-fungible tokens featuring digital depictions of Birkin handbags to pay $133,000 in damages to the brand's owner Hermes, a victory for the French luxury group in a landmark case over how US intellectual property rights are applied to digital assets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

