Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of Lanco Anpara Power by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 21:47 IST
CCI approves acquisition of Lanco Anpara Power by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures
Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of 100% equity and preference shares of Lanco Anpara Power Limited (LAPL) by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The Proposed Combination involves acquisition of 100% of the equity and preference shares of LAPL by MEIL or its wholly-owned subsidiary.

MEIL is a public limited company, incorporated on 7 June 2006 under the Companies Act, 1956, in India. It is primarily involved in undertaking engineering, procurement and construction, Build, Own, Operate, Transfer / Build, Own, Operate projects in various sectors such as power, irrigation, drinking water, transportation, general infrastructure and hydrocarbons. MEIL directly as well as through its subsidiary SEPC Power Private Limited, is involved in the generation of power through sources such as solar and coal energy.

LAPL is engaged in thermal power generation by utilising coal as its source of energy. The power plant was won through competitive bidding under the Electricity Act 2003. It houses two subcritical units of 600 MW each located near Anpara in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, the total installed capacity of LAPL is 1200 MW.

(With Inputs from PIB)

 

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023