Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streak, as Wall St frets on rate path

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Home Depot falls as FY profit forecast disappoints * Big tech stocks hit in widespread decline * U.S. business activity expands for first time in 8 months (Updates to close, adds analyst commentary) By David French Feb 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended down for the third straight session as Wall Street slumped on Tuesday, with investors interpreting a rebound in U.S. business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 02:30 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streak, as Wall St frets on rate path
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

Home Depot falls as FY profit forecast disappoints *

Big tech stocks hit in widespread decline *

U.S. business activity expands for first time in 8 months (Updates to close, adds analyst commentary)

By David French Feb 21 (Reuters) -

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended down for the third straight session as Wall Street slumped on Tuesday, with investors interpreting a rebound in U.S. business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation. The S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index, which reflects business activity in the United States, returned to expansion for the first time in eight months in February. The 50.2 reading, up from 46.8 in January, was buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.

The report adds to a recent slew of economic data which has painted a picture of a resilient economy, which continues to perform against a backdrop of multiple rate-rises by the central bank in 2022 aimed at tamping down inflation. With inflation still far from the Fed's 2% target, and the economy retaining much of its vigor, money market participants have been revising upwards where they see the Fed fund rates peaking - currently at 5.35% in July and staying near those levels throughout the year.

"Today, the realization is that the Fed is not kidding around about higher for longer, and in fact it might a little bit higher for a little-to-a-lot bit longer," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office. U.S. stocks had an upbeat start to the year after their worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors hoped the central bank's rate-hike cycle was nearing its end.

With this positive mindset driving indexes higher, it makes equity markets susceptible to pull-backs when data undermines expectations on what the Fed might do. "The market keeps looking for a dovish pivot, and they are just not going to get it," said Schleif.

Investors will be looking to the minutes detailing discussion at the Fed's last policy meeting, due out on Wednesday, for further clues on attitudes within the central bank on rates. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 81.85 points, or 2.01%, to end at 3,997.39 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 294.72 points, or 2.50%, to 11,492.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 693.35 points, or 2.06%, to 33,133.34.

Among those hit by Tuesday's widespread declines were big tech stocks, with Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc all falling. Not helping them was the fact the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit a fresh three-month high.

Higher yields typically weigh on growth stocks, whose valuations tend to be based on future profits that are discounted heavily as rates go higher. Meta Platforms Inc ended lower. The Facebook parent had initially been buoyed by confirmation it was testing a monthly subscription service called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge.

Elsewhere, Home Depot Inc slumped to a three-month low after the No. 1 domestic home improvement chain warned of weakening demand and issued a dour profit forecast for 2023. Smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc fell ahead of its results next week.

Walmart forecast full-year earnings below estimates and painted a grim picture of hotter-than-expected food inflation squeezing profit margins. However, the world's largest retailer recovered from an initial decline to advance. Analysts are expecting earnings of S&P 500 companies to grow by 1.6% in 2023, compared with 4.4% growth estimated at the start of the year, as per Refinitiv data.

All of the major 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, with the consumer discretionary index's decline leading the way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India
3
Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

 India
4
NxtWave raises USD 33 mn in funding round led by Greater Pacific Capital

NxtWave raises USD 33 mn in funding round led by Greater Pacific Capital

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023