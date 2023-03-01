Japan foreign minister to skip G20 meeting in India -official
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-03-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 11:10 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will skip a meeting of G20 foreign ministers due to take place in New Delhi, India, this week, a Japanese government official said.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Hayashi will attend an in-person meeting of representatives from the Quad countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - in India on Friday, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
