Left Menu

AI urination case: DGCA rejects Air India pilot's appeal to revoke suspension

A representative of airline associations and unions -- Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), Air India Employees Unions (AIEU), All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) and Air Corporation Employees Union (ACEU) -- as well as Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA), a union representing pilots across the country, had on January 24 sent a joint petition to the DGCA to revoke the pilot's suspension, calling it a "harsh punishment".

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:28 IST
AI urination case: DGCA rejects Air India pilot's appeal to revoke suspension
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ashoke Raj The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot, of the Delhi-New York flight which courted infamy over last year's urination incident.

The regulatory body suspended the pilot for three months. The incident in question took place on November 26 when a passenger, S Mishra, allegedly urinated on a woman. The suspension was challenged by the pilot and the unions.

A representative of airline associations and unions -- Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), Air India Employees Unions (AIEU), All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) and Air Corporation Employees Union (ACEU) -- as well as Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA), a union representing pilots across the country, had on January 24 sent a joint petition to the DGCA to revoke the pilot's suspension, calling it a "harsh punishment". "We believe that the regulator has acted without perhaps obtaining all the facts on record. The due process of investigation has not been followed and vital steps in the investigation and enforcement have been skipped. Additionally, gaps remain in the data collected, which need to be brought to light," the letter read.

A senior regulator official revealed that the pilot's appeal was not convincing. "The pilot had stated that he did not report the matter as he did not think it to be an unruly act. However, the DGCA feels that the incident should have been reported in any case," the official said. The suspended AI pilot had decided not to report the incident to the police "as both the passengers on-board had a mutual understanding that they were handling the incident at their own comfort..."

After DGCA found the response unsatisfactory from the AI, it suspended the pilot. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023