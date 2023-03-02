Urban mass transit systems important for economic growth: Experts

Experts on Thursday pitched for integration of urban mass transit systems, saying it will not only stimulate economic growth but also ease commute amid increasing population in cities. They shared their views at an urban rail seminar on ''Success Stories of India and South East Asia'' organised by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with UITP-International Association of Public Transport. DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar termed the Delhi Metro as one of the most successful urban rail system not only in India but across the world. The Delhi Metro has become an integral part of the city's urban landscape, connecting different parts of the national capital, and it has also reduced travel time significantly, he said. Kumar attributed the success of the Delhi Metro to its commitment and focus on sustainability, holistic approach, inclusivity, timely execution of projects, safety, reliability and punctuality. ''Today around 5.2 million journeys are there on a daily basis. We are almost limping back to pre-Covid era...I can proudly say that the Delhi metro has made a significant impact on the local economy by creating jobs, stimulating economic growth of the region,'' he said. ''It has made easier for people to commute to work and market places, leading to increased productivity and economic activities....We have become the very lifeline for the people of NCR (National Capital Region),'' Kumar said while addressing the seminar at the Metro Bhawan. Railway Board's Member Operations and Business Development Jaya Varma Sinha stressed on integration of different urban mass transit systems to provide effective mobility services.

''Railway systems are the most efficient public transport systems in terms of carrying capacity, space utilisation and energy consumption,'' she said. Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner of Transport of the Delhi government Ashish Kundra said an effective urban transport system is essential for cities. He also highlighted the importance of integration of other modes of public transport to improve last mile connectivity services.

Panel discussions were held on various topics, including roadmap for urban rail systems in India, digitalisation in urban rail, station design and function trends, sustainability in urban rail operations and rail asset management.

