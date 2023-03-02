US Senate panel to hold March 8 hearing on FAA reform efforts

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said Thursday it will hold a March 8 hearing on efforts by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reform how it certifies new airplanes after two Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people.

Congress in 2020 passed sweeping reforms to address FAA certification efforts after the fatal crashes raised safety questions about the agency's airplane certification program. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen will appear at the hearing.

