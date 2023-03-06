Left Menu

British firefighters accept new pay deal, averting strikes

Unions representing workers across a range of sectors have been pushing for pay rises that better reflect double-digit inflation in Britain. Around 96% of Fire Brigades Union (FBU) members who took part in a ballot voted in favour of the new pay offer, the union said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:54 IST
British firefighters accept new pay deal, averting strikes
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British firefighters have voted to accept an improved pay offer from fire service employers, their trade union said on Monday, averting the possibility of more disruptive strike action in a critical public service. Unions representing workers across a range of sectors have been pushing for pay rises that better reflect double-digit inflation in Britain.

Around 96% of Fire Brigades Union (FBU) members who took part in a ballot voted in favour of the new pay offer, the union said. The turnout for the ballot was 84%. The pay offer entails a 7% rise backdated to last July and another 5% increase from July this year. The union leadership had recommended the new offer to its members last month, calling it a "significant shift" from a previous offer of just 2%.

"The FBU leadership has been determined not to sugar-coat the offer," FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack said in a statement. "For the current year, 7% is still another real terms pay cut. For the following year, when inflation is forecast to be lower, 5% may amount to a slight increase in real terms pay."

The firefighters had voted in January for a nationwide strike, which would have been their first national walkout on pay since 2003. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been facing pressure to help end a wave of disruptive strike action by largely public-sector workers like nurses and ambulance staff, teachers, civil servants and rail workers.

Sunak has outlined plans for legislation

that will ensure key public services — like fire, ambulance and rail services —maintain minimum safety levels during industrial action. The FBU and other trade unions have said they would oppose the bill.

Ambulance worker strikes planned for this week have been paused in order to hold pay talks with the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023