U'khand CM urges Gadkari to grant NH status to 6 state highways

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday urged Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari to grant national highway status to six state highways. The Centre had agreed in principle to declare them as national highways in the past, Dhami said at a meeting with the Union minister here.

Khairna-Ranikhet, Buakhal-Devprayag, Devprayag-Gaja-Khadi, Pandukhal-Nagchulakhal-Baijron, Biharigarh-Roshnabad and Lakshman Jhula-Dugadda-Mohan-Ranikhet are the six state highways for which NH status is still awaited, Dhami said.

Apart from these roads, the 189-km Kathgodam-Bhimtal-Dhanachuli-Mornola-Khetikhan-Lohaghat-Pancheshwar motor road should also be notified as a national highway considering its strategic and tourist importance, he said.

