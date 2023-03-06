Left Menu

No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport

PTI | Boston | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:16 IST
Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.

United Airlines Flight 515 was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its right wing struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 parked at a neighbouring gate around 8:30 a.m., according to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both jets were Boeing 737s.

No injuries were reported.

Flight 515 was heading to Newark, and Flight 267 was scheduled to fly to Denver, airport officials said.

Both jets were taken out of service, United said in an emailed statement.

"Customers on both aircraft deplaned normally and we've made arrangements to get them to their destinations on different aircraft,'' United said.

Both flights were rescheduled for later in the day.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident came one week after a JetBlue flight from Nashville landing at Logan had to take evasive action when a Learjet charter jet crossed an intersecting runway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

