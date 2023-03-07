oraimo introduces a range of grooming products, price starts at Rs 999

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): oraimo, a leading global brand for smart accessories, has announced its entry into lifestyle and personal grooming category in India. Solving several grooming and personal hygiene needs of the customers, these products bring many exciting features at great value for money along with one year warranty. The range including trimmers, shaver, clipper, and an electric toothbrush, starts at a price of Rs 999 and is available on Amazon for sale. Offering great value for money, the lifestyle and personal grooming products range from Trimmers, Shaver, Clipper and a Sonic Toothbrush, and also come with a 1-year warranty. oraimo SmartTrimmer 2 - Rs 999oraimo SmartTrimmer 2 Precision - Rs 1,599oraimo SmartShaver - Rs 999oraimo SmartClipper 2 - Rs 1,499oraimo SmartDent C3 - Rs 1,299

oraimo SmartTrimmer 2 - All-in-one Use for Beard, Head and Body Hair

- 150 Minutes of Runtime - Type-C with Fast Charging Support

oraimo SmartTrimmer 2 comes with adjustable speed for different hair lengths, a travel lock to prevent switching on due to accidental touches, and a long battery life that provides up to 150 minutes of runtime. The newest trimmer by the brand featuring USB Type-C fast charging support, besides grooming beard, can also be used to trim the head and body hair. The blades are self-sharpening and the motor runs quietly and efficiently, reducing noise and vibration, to offer a comfortable trimming session to the user. Price & Availability: oraimo SmartTrimmer 2 is available on Amazon India at a special price of Rs 999 only. oraimo SmartTrimmer 2 Precision

- 20 Length Settings with 0.5mm Precision - IPX7 Water Resistance

- Digital Battery Indicator oraimo SmartTrimmer 2 Precision offers 20 length settings adjustments from 0.5-10mm precision providing complete control to the user. The trimmer is IPX7 water-resistant, suitable for both wet and dry use, including in the shower even after foam or gel application. The durable stainless-steel blades stay sharp so the users can easily trim through long or thick hair. The digital LCD display shows the battery status and is also equipped with overcharge and over-discharge protection for long-lasting usage. Offering cordless use and a comfortable grip, the trimmer can run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. Price, Availability: SmartTrimmer 2 Precision is available now at a special introductory price of Rs 1,599 only.

oraimo SmartShaver - 3D Floating Heads

- 90 Minutes of Runtime - LED Battery Indicator

- Additional Pop-up Trimmer oraimo SmartShaver is a premium cordless electric shaver featuring 3D rotary self-sharpening razors and a flexible shaving head that moves in three directions. The intelligent shaving sensor and a built-in pop-up trimmer ensure that the users get an effortless shaving experience. With up to 90 minutes of runtime on a 60-minute charge, it can provide everyday shave for almost a month. Thanks to the LED battery indicator, the user gets an alert whenever charging is required. Price, Availability: oraimo SmartShaver is available on Amazon India at a special price of Rs 999 only.

oraimo SmartClipper 2 - 150 Minutes of Runtime

- Cordless Hair Clipper - Powerful Motor

oraimo SmartClipper 2 is designed for long-lasting performance with a 2000mAh battery, which can run for up to 150 minutes on a single charge. Designed for all-hair use, the newest Clipper by the brand features extra powerful blade speed and energy efficiency at the same time. With its high-precision blades and different guided combs, the clipper offers effortless sessions to the user. The smart LED display shows the battery level of the device, alleviating user's concerns about charging. Price, Availability: oraimo SmartClipper 2 is available on Amazon India at a special price of Rs 1,499 only. oraimo SmartDent C3

- Deep cleaning with 40,000 vibrations per minute - 60 Days of Runtime

- 5 Smart Brushing Modes - IPX7 Water Resistance

oraimo SmartDent C3 electric toothbrush offers effective and efficient cleaning of teeth and gums with powerful 40,000 vibrations per minute sonic technology. It has soft Dupont bristles for gentle and effective cleaning, 5 smart brushing modes, IPX7 waterproof rating, and up to 60 days of use on a single charge. A complimentary & easy-to-install electric toothbrush holder further adds to the offer while 8 replacement brush heads, provided by the brand in the box, ensure the toothbrush can last for up to 2 years. Price, Availability: oraimo SmartDent C3 is available on Amazon India at a special price of Rs 1,299 only. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)