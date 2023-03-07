Left Menu

Section on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to remain closed on March 8 for maintenance work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:59 IST
A section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will remain closed till the end of operational hours on March 8 for scheduled maintenance work, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on Wednesday on all lines, officials had earlier said.

''While all metro services will start from 2:30 pm on March 8 (Wednesday) on account of Holi, one section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat on Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e, Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will continue to remain closed till the end of operational hours on March 8 for scheduled maintenance work,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Passengers using the Yellow Line from the Huda City Centre side will be able to travel only up to Central Secretariat metro station. Similarly, passengers travelling from the other end of the Yellow Line -- Samaypur Badli -- will only be able to go up to Rajiv Chowk metro station.

The DMRC advised passengers to use alternative routes for onward travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

