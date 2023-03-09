Lebanese commercial banks to resume strike from March 14 - statement
Lebanon
- Lebanon
Lebanon's commercial banks announced on Thursday they would resume their open-ended strike starting on March 14, citing "arbitrary judicial decisions".
The banks had briefly suspended a strike they had begun in early February over snowballing legal measures against them during Lebanon's financial meltdown, which has seen most depositors locked out of their savings.
