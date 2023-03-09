Left Menu

Delhi Capitals opt to bat against Mumbai Indians

Teams Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning c, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia wk, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

Updated: 09-03-2023 19:12 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning opted to bat in a top of the table Women's Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Delhi brought in Minnu Mani in place of Arundhati Reddy in the only change to their lineup, while Mumbai Indians did not make any changes. Teams Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris. Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

