Left Menu

Mumbai Radiologists celebrated Women's Day in Vogue with MG Mumbai!

On the occasion of Women's Day, 100+ Radiologists from MSBIRA (Maharashtra's state branch of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association) organised a women's car rally in association with MG Mumbai. The rally was curated in "Time Speed & Distance" format, which started from MG Mumbai West (JVLR) and concluded at Lonavala. 50+ cars participated and each car picked up a theme, based on which they decorated their cars - all spreading awareness. The participants involved Female Radiologists & Doctors from India and MG Owners. Few embarked the road in their favourite MG ZS EV which has futuristic design, spacious interiors and next-gen technology.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:27 IST
Mumbai Radiologists celebrated Women's Day in Vogue with MG Mumbai!
Mumbai Radiologists celebrated Women's Day in Vogue with MG Mumbai!. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of Women's Day, 100+ Radiologists from MSBIRA (Maharashtra's state branch of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association) organised a women's car rally in association with MG Mumbai. The rally was curated in "Time Speed & Distance" format, which started from MG Mumbai West (JVLR) and concluded at Lonavala. 50+ cars participated and each car picked up a theme, based on which they decorated their cars - all spreading awareness. The participants involved Female Radiologists & Doctors from India and MG Owners. Few embarked the road in their favourite MG ZS EV which has futuristic design, spacious interiors and next-gen technology. The objective behind the rally was to give back to society. Hence, three major causes were supported and awareness was created for Raksha (Female Child Protection), Shakti (Women Empowerment), Each One Adopt One and Breast Cancer Awareness. MSBIRA conducts Academic and Welfare activities and promotes social, medical and welfare services for needy people. Also, in association with the city chapter ARM (Association of Radiologists of Mumbai) they are going to donate goods to underprivileged girls and women.

In line with the vision of community service Morris Garages has introduced MG SEWA. The word 'SEWA' translates into 'selfless service', 'help', and 'care' alongside others. It is an umbrella platform that is aimed to serve communities in our area of operations. The initiatives include education of underprivileged girls, Sanitization of elderly people's cars, skill development and sustainable employment generation of economically marginalized women. ' Two unique projects specifically: "Worth Waiting For", is aligned with MG's commitment to girl child education, and "Prerna", is a one-year skill development programme aimed at training 100 underprivileged women to create a financial platform for them and their families in the long term.

The rally was flagged off by Gautam Modi - Managing Director Gautam Modi Group, Ms Nidhi Modi - Director of Gautam Modi Group, Vivek Dhawan- Regional Manager Morris Garages India, Dr Samir Gandhi -Treasurer IRIA. Along with Dr Ashok Patel - Chief Organizer and Treasurer ARM, Dr Hemal Maniar - President ARM and Dr Vikrant Desai - Secretary ARM (Association of Radiologists of Mumbai). This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023