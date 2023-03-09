Mumbai Radiologists celebrated Women's Day in Vogue with MG Mumbai!

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of Women's Day, 100+ Radiologists from MSBIRA (Maharashtra's state branch of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association) organised a women's car rally in association with MG Mumbai. The rally was curated in "Time Speed & Distance" format, which started from MG Mumbai West (JVLR) and concluded at Lonavala. 50+ cars participated and each car picked up a theme, based on which they decorated their cars - all spreading awareness. The participants involved Female Radiologists & Doctors from India and MG Owners. Few embarked the road in their favourite MG ZS EV which has futuristic design, spacious interiors and next-gen technology. The objective behind the rally was to give back to society. Hence, three major causes were supported and awareness was created for Raksha (Female Child Protection), Shakti (Women Empowerment), Each One Adopt One and Breast Cancer Awareness. MSBIRA conducts Academic and Welfare activities and promotes social, medical and welfare services for needy people. Also, in association with the city chapter ARM (Association of Radiologists of Mumbai) they are going to donate goods to underprivileged girls and women.

In line with the vision of community service Morris Garages has introduced MG SEWA. The word 'SEWA' translates into 'selfless service', 'help', and 'care' alongside others. It is an umbrella platform that is aimed to serve communities in our area of operations. The initiatives include education of underprivileged girls, Sanitization of elderly people's cars, skill development and sustainable employment generation of economically marginalized women. ' Two unique projects specifically: "Worth Waiting For", is aligned with MG's commitment to girl child education, and "Prerna", is a one-year skill development programme aimed at training 100 underprivileged women to create a financial platform for them and their families in the long term.

The rally was flagged off by Gautam Modi - Managing Director Gautam Modi Group, Ms Nidhi Modi - Director of Gautam Modi Group, Vivek Dhawan- Regional Manager Morris Garages India, Dr Samir Gandhi -Treasurer IRIA. Along with Dr Ashok Patel - Chief Organizer and Treasurer ARM, Dr Hemal Maniar - President ARM and Dr Vikrant Desai - Secretary ARM (Association of Radiologists of Mumbai). This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

