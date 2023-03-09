Left Menu

U.S. imposes sanctions China-based network helping Iran access drones -Treasury Dept

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:01 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on a China-based network supporting Iran's efforts to procure unmanned aerial vehicles, the Treasury Department said.

The network "is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components, including components that can be used for UAV applications," the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

