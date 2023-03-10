J’khand: Tribal organisations to hold rally for Sarna code on March 12

Tribal outfits will organise a rally here on March 12 to highlight their demand for provision of 'Sarna' as a separate religion for indigenous people in the next Census. The bodies under the banner of Rashtirya Adivasi Samaj Sarna Dharm Raksha Abhiyan (RASSDRA) have decided to congregate at Ranchi's Morabadi ground in support of their demands.

A separate Sarna code in the Census is the key to a distinct identity for tribals as without it, they are classified as Hindus, Muslims or Christians. 'Sarna' followers are nature worshippers and they have been fighting for a separate religious identity for decades. In a media briefing here, Bandhan Tigga, a religious leader of Sarna dharma, said, "Tribals from different states of the country, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat and others will participate in the Maharally." The Jharkhand Assembly on November 11, 2020 passed a resolution for the provision of a separate 'Sarna' code for tribals. The resolution seeks a special column for followers of Sarna religion in upcoming Census, he said.

"A similar resolution was passed in the West Bengal Assembly on February 17, 2023 and sent for the Centre's approval. Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also preparing to send similar proposal to the Centre soon.

"We request the Central government to implement Sarna religious code at the earliest. If it does not implement, we will go for a bigger agitation," he said.

