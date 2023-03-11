Left Menu

US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

The government has briefed U.S. companies about the plan and told them it expects to announce the restrictions as early as next month, the report said. The Biden administration plans to coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan, according to the report.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 03:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 03:38 IST
US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

The Biden administration is working to further tighten restrictions on exporting semiconductor manufacturing gear to China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the situation. The government has briefed U.S. companies about the plan and told them it expects to announce the restrictions as early as next month, the report said.

The Biden administration plans to coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan, according to the report. This week, Dutch government said it plans new restrictions on semiconductor technology exports to China to protect national security.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China was firmly opposed to the restrictions as a means "to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies." The U.S. had imposed a slew of export restrictions late last year including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023