Left Menu

DRI seizes 2.3 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.32 crore in Hyd

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 11:17 IST
DRI seizes 2.3 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.32 crore in Hyd
  • Country:
  • India

Smuggled gold bars weighing over 2.3 kg valued at Rs 1.32 crore were seized from a person travelling from Kolkata at Secunderabad Railway Station here, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Hyderabad Zonal Unit of DRI intercepted the person, who was travelling by Falaknuma Express at the station on March 8 and investigation resulted in seizure of smuggled gold bars, totally weighing 2.314 kg (99.9 purity 24 carat) valued at Rs 1.32 crore, the DRI said in a release here.

The intercepted person had purchased this smuggled gold from Kolkata, the DRI said, adding he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation was in progress, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023