Road caves in near hospital in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in near Metro Hospital on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in West Delhi on Sunday, the traffic police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the stretch.

''Movement of Traffic has been restricted on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in the carriageway from Loha Mandi towards Shadipur depot due to road caved-in near Metro Hospital and near New Patel Nagar park. Kindly avoid the stretch,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

