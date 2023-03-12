Left Menu

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 17:18 IST
Five killed in accident in UP's Sultanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The victims were travelling to Bihar's Sasaram from Delhi when the accident took place at the 183-km milestone, they said.

District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur said the victims have been identified as Sahil Khand (19), Shahrukh (25), Saina Khatoon (37), Jamila (33) and Rukhsar (31) The accident took place around 11.45 am, she said.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

